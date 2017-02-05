Heavy Snow, Avalanches Kill 94, Wound 115 in 22 Provinces

At least 94 people killed and more than 115 others injured after heavy snow and avalanches hit over 22 provinces of the country, officials said.

Most parts of mountainous Afghanistan have seen heavy snowfall over the past week, causing massive avalanches with snow affecting some main roads and mountain passes.

Rescuers shoveled through deep snow, searching for victims of an avalanche that destroyed a village of Nuristan. More than 50 civilians have been killed in the past four days by avalanches caused by heavy snow in Afssani village of Barg-e Matal district of Nuristan province.

“The recent heavy snow killed 56 people and injured 65 others in the past 24 hours in this province,” said Hafiz Abdul Qayoum, governor of Nuristan province.

Government minister in parliamentary affairs has confirmed 38 killed in the recent snow falls except the Nuristan province.

“At least 38 people killed and 50 others wounded in the recent snow, nearly 13 to 14 million people have been affected and have to say endangered,” said Wais Barmak, government minister in parliamentary affairs.

Afghans fear that fresh snow forecast for later in the week could further debilitate hard-hit areas after an otherwise dry winter.

Elsewhere in the country, nearly 100 houses were damaged in latest avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall in Hesarak and Shirzad districts of Nangarhar province.

The snowfall left 11 people dead and more than 12 injured in Raghestan and Maymi districts of Badakhshan province.

In Surkh Parsa district of northern Parwan province, over 9 people were killed by avalanches, collapsed roofs and road accidents.

Nearly four people killed in Sayad and Balkhab districts of Sar-e Pul province, and another four killed in Ghor province.

In Bamyan three people were killed in Yakawlang district and in Adraskan district of Herat province two people were killed when avalanches hit their houses overnight.

The heavy snowstorms, which began Sunday, hampered rescue efforts. Snowfall from the storm was nearly one meter (3ft) deep in places and fallen trees blocked roads in many provinces of the country.

“We are trying to clean the bigger roads and highways and in the earliest opportunity, we will clean all highways across the country,” said Mahdi Rohani, spokesman of ministry of public works.

Deadly avalanches in the winter season are common in Afghanistan which is a mountainous country.

Reported by Ahmad Farshad Saleh

Edited by Zackarya