Gunmen Killed 12, Injured 5 Mines Staffs in Baghlan

Armed Gunmen have killed 12 mines workers and injured the other 5 in Tala-Barfak district of Baghlan province early Friday noon.

Baghlan security Chief AmirGul Hussienkhail has confirmed the attack took place in Anardara area of Tala-Barfak district, saying the victims were the officials working for the department of the North on coal enterprise.

No armed group has claimed the responsibility of the attack, but the injured persons said Daesh militants launched the attack.

Earlier officials at Ministry of Petroleum had expressed concerns over illegal excavation of mines in Nangarhar, by Daesh and Taliban claiming both are being benefited indirectly from the excavation mines.

Sources told to Ariana News that those whom were targeted by the armed gunmen were illegally excavating the mines in the area.