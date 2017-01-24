Gov’t to Spare No Effort for Brining Peace, Says CEO

Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Abdullah Abdullah says the National Unity Government (NUG) is doing everything to bring peace in the country.

“Peace is one of the main demands of Afghan people. Efforts are underway and we will do anything to provide peace for the country,” said CEO, Abdullah Abdullah.

CEO declared that a tangible result has not been achieved from the quartet meeting for peace talks.

Abdullah Abdullah has also noted that the insurgent groups are trying to capture more parts of the country by deteriorating the security situation.

According to sources, there are more than ten insurgent groups who are fighting face to face against the Afghan military forces.

CEO is said to believe that the neighboring countries are supporting the militants and organize the war from their soil.

“Unfortunately, the Taliban group want to achieve governance through war in the country. This is the main reason of Afghan war,” CEO said.

There are rumors that the upcoming year will be more insecure than the current year; An issue that has repeatedly been confirmed by the top government officials.

“We cannot predict the upcoming year as always and we do not know anything about the next year’s war. However, with the current programs in hands we hope a better situation in the upcoming year,” CEO added.

Previously, the security institutions have claimed to launching various operation in the winter season and eliminating the terrorist safe havens in most parts of the country.