Gov’t Slams Afghan-Centered Summit in Russia

The Afghan government voiced concern over a high-level tripartite meeting between the regional countries discussing about Afghanistan; Calling to stop meetings about Afghanistan without the presence of Afghan representatives.

Head of the National Directorate of Security says the Ministry of Foreign and National Security Council have appealed over the tripartite meeting on Afghanistan issues in Russia.

Officials from China, Pakistan and Russia will meet in Moscow on Tuesday to review what they perceive as a “gradually growing” threat to their frontiers posed by Islamic State extremists in Afghanistan.

“The Afghan government is trying to prevent holding such meeting about Afghanistan and without the presence of our representatives. We want the support of Parliament members and the nation,” said Masoom Istanikzai, head of National Security.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that Pakistan is attempting to begin an undeclared war between the United States and Russia in Afghanistan.

” Pakistan is a supporter of terrorism and wants to change Russia and China’s views about Taliban,” said Sidiq Sidiqi, spokesman of MoI.

International relation analysts consider the failure of Afghan politicians and government leaders tensions a great opportunity for Pakistan’s intelligence to begin a new game.

“Russia has confirmed its relations with Taliban, a war may begin between Russia and US which is not in interest of Afghanistan,” said Leyaqat Ali Amini, head of the justice coalition in Afghanistan.

Beijing, Islamabad and Moscow say the three-way talks will also pave the ways to bring the Taliban to the negotiation table with the Afghanistan.

This comes as Pakistani officials say Russia is eager to include Iran in future meetings of the tripartite “working group” and that the issue will be taken up at Tuesday’s meeting.