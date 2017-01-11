Gov’t leaders Responsible for Killing of Afghans: MPs

Members of the lower house of the parliament have expressed concerns over the ongoing insecurity condition specially on the twin bombings targeted dozen staffs of the Afghanistan National Assembly Tuesday evening in Kabul, saying the Government leaders are responsible for killing of Afghans.

Lawmaker Wazhma Safi said, “I express my deepest hatred to those figures who are not trying to identify the spies, dictatorship system is in place, spies are transporting the suicide attackers in their tented glasses cars, how long do the people have to lose their life.”

Criticizing the Governmental officials Member of the house Fawzai Kofi said, “ Why doesn’t the Government launch necessary measurements for elimination the insurgents, the continuation of the pragmatism isn’t acceptable for the people, security officials are not capable to ensure security they should leave the posts sit back with dignity.”

“The funds which were allocated for the development of the country should be allocated in security sector specially in gaining intelligence information for ensuring peace and tranquility.” Representative of Herat Ghulam Faroq Majroh said.

Meanwhile some members of the lower house of the parliament accused the Governmental officials as the main killers of Afghans, saying leaders have appointed none quality figures in the security posts who are not capable to maintain security.

Lawmaker Ramazan Bashardost said, “Government leaders are responsible for killing of Afghans because they appointed a construction engineer for National Directorate Security chief, the Minister Defense does not have the capability to run the post.”

“We vehemently condemn the recent suicide attacks, demanded the President to hold a special session with the members of the Afghanistan National Assembly and security officials to discuss the future plans for ensuring security in the country.” Nimatullah Ghafari the second speaker of the house said.

Twin bombings in Kabul killed 38 people were killed and 86 others were injured where some staffs of the National Assembly are among the victims, the attacks took place in Kabul Tuesday evening targeting civilians in Darlamaan road.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee