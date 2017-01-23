Gov’t Dodges to Distribute Electronic National ID Cards: IWA

Members at Integrity Watch of Afghanistan (IWA) urged the Government of Afghanistan is trying to launch the manual distribution of the birth certificates instead of launching the Electronic National ID Cards process, amid thousands of the Afghans registered themselves to receive ENIDs .

Integrity Watch of Afghanistan Senior Researcher Nasir Timori said, “ Government is dodging to launch the distribution of Electronic National ID cards instead efforts are underway to issue the manual distribution of the birth certificates for Afghans, insisting the Government should exert pressures on launching the Electronic National ID cards process.”

Acting Director of General Directorate of Population Registration Homayon Mohtat said, “First of all it doesn’t relate to Electronic National ID cards process, secondly this will help us to launch the E-cards process easily, we are waiting for further approval of the National Unity Government address, when we change the paper ID cards “Tazkira” into manual National identity it means that we revise registering the populations.”

Meanwhile members at the senate house of the parliament have declared launching manual National birth certificates process will pave the way for corruption.

Senator Abdul Latif Nohzatyar said, “Some are trying to launch the process and put the money into the pockets, People will never become satisfy to see this happens, and also the economy situation of the country doesn’t require to do so, this would only be wasting of time and budget.”

Afghan leaders in National Unity Government have failed to launch the following National process to register the Afghans and issue the National Electronic ID cards in the past two years.

