Gov’t Declares Nationwide Holiday After Heavy Snowfall

The Afghan government announced Sunday a one-day nationwide holiday after heavy snowfall hit most provinces across the country including the capital Kabul.

The Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled confirmed the holiday, adding the emergency has been declared for today in line with the instructions of President Ashraf Ghani.

Following overnight snow, most of the roads were blocked in the capital Kabul and resulted into the closure of transportation routes in other provinces.

The Kabul municipality asked all drivers to put on chains while driving.

Reportedly the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the country’s main airport, is currently closed due to snow and ice on the runway.