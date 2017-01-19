Gov’t Attempts to Press Pakistan with Trump’s New Administration

The Afghan government is working in collusion with the administration of US elected President Donald Trump to put more pressure on Pakistan.

Afghan Presidential Palace is optimistic to expand Kabul’s relation with the US new administration.

The government says Pakistan is in isolation and Trump has promised to press Islamabad to stop supporting terrorism.

“Mr. Trump has talked to other leaders five to seven minutes, but he had a 20 minutes talk with president Ghani. We hope for a better relation,” said Muhammad Haroon Chakhansoori, President’s spokesman.

The Afghan government seeks to have a warmer relation with the US new administration compared to Obama’s governance.

“We hope that in cooperation with Trump’s administration put more pressures on Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism,” said Mujib Rahman Rahimi, spokesman of Executive Office.

However, no Afghan representatives were officially invited to Trump’s inauguration ceremony. The government says this is a common practice in the United States, but analysts consider it Trump’s reluctance toward Afghan government.

To pressure Afghan officials to prevent the misappropriation of U.S. financial assistance, Trump could threaten to cut foreign aid to Afghanistan as U.S. aid has frequently been misappropriated by the Afghan government.