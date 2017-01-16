Ghani Vows ‘Revenge’ in His Phone Call with Bajwa

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called President Ashraf Ghani late on Sunday, following deadly bombings, to condole the loss of lives to the President and the people of Afghanistan, Afghan Presidential Palace said in a statement.

According to the statement Bajwa strongly condemned the deadly bombings in capital Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand provinces that left more than a hundred people dead or wounded.

“President Ghani thanked Pakistani Army Chief of Staff for his shared grief and condolences and told him that the perpetrators who have taken the responsibility of these terrorist attacks were living in Pakistan, freely operating and recruiting and no action have been taken against them yet,” the statement added.

Ghani further pointed that Afghanistan has a strong will to ‘revenge’ the perpetrators of the recent bombings.

He also emphasized that serious talks needed on future as “repeat of 2016 is not acceptable for Afghans”.

In his turn, Pakistan’s Army Chief told that his country is firmly resolved to cooperate on security and stability, vowing past actions will not be repeated.

Recently Pakistani National Security Adviser, Sartaj Aziz has also said that Islamabad sincerely hopes to improve relations between the two countries this year.

“The insurgency in Afghanistan can only be eliminated if the Afghan government takes charge of the prevailing situation in the country,” Aziz said, refuting the “perception” about Pakistan’s alleged involvement in causing the unrest in Afghanistan.

However, a number of Afghan parliament members called Sartaj Aziz’s remarks just a slogan and deceitful.

“We would not have explosions and suicide attacks if Paksitan was honest with Afghanistan in Peace Talks,” said Reyahna Azad, representative of Urozgan province.

While Saheb Khan another lawmaker from Logar province emphasized, “Sartaj Aziz’s remarks are always contradictory. Afghan people need peace and there is no consensus in this regard.”

Afghan government authorities and local officials have accused Pakistan of organizing the recent attacks.

