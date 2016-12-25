Ghani to Introduce Seven New Ministerial Candidates after Parliament Winter Break

President Advisor Nabi Misdaq told to Ariana News that based on the decision of the President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani he will introduce Ministerial candidates after winter vacation to lower house of the parliament to gain confidence votes.

Meanwhile members at Union Lawyers said from the law and regulation perspectives the acting Ministers do not have the right to work even for one day on the posts.

It seems that President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has paid respects to lower house of the parliament decision, and has decided to introduce new Ministerial candidates to gain trust votes from the lower house of the parliament, but at the end of the winter vacation.

President Advisor Nabi Misdaq said, “President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has granted the decision of the lower house of the parliament over disqualifying of 7 Ministers, willing to introduce new Ministerial candidates after winter vacation.”

Chief of Lawyers Union Subhan Misdaq said, “Disqualified Ministers neither now nor after that can be working as acting Ministers based on the law and regulation perspectives.”

Humming is made within the lower house that the Supreme Court has granted the parliament decision over disqualified Ministers.

MP Habiba Danish said, “Supreme Court has granted the decision of the law makers over the 7 Ministers, and they cannot continue to their work based on the law the members of the parliament do have the rights to disqualify Ministers.”

Lower house of the parliament have disqualified the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Higher Education, Education, Public works, Transportation and aviation, Communication and Technology and Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs & Disabled.

Earlier Chief Executive office had announced that the disqualified Ministers will remain with the determined authorities, privileges till the Supreme Court decision is released, but now it apparently looks that President is willing to end the tensions between the powers.”

Reported by: Bais Ali