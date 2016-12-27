Ghani Insisted on Eradication of Narcotics in Afghanistan

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani via video conference on late Monday evening has asked all the provincial Governors, Corps commanders and police chiefs to implement National action plan annually to decrease the Narcotic plantation at least 5 percent throughout the country.

Part of the press release states that fighting Narcotics and trafficking needs joint cooperation and intention of all related Governmental departments to implement the National Action Plan.

Meanwhile officials in Ministry of counter Narcotic Drugs said the National Action Plan is a sophisticated plan and implementable to decrease plantation of Narcotic drugs.

Chief Survey of the Ministry of counter Narcotics Sayed Najeebullah Ahmadi said, “National Action Plan was drafted and sent to Afghanistan National Security Council and was approved, by the implementation of the plan 5 percent of the plantation of Narcotics will be destroyed in 21 provinces, based on the quick order of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani those six provinces of Afghanistan where less than 1000 acres of the lands are covered with Narcotics plantation should be out of it.”

Meanwhile Officials in Ministry of Interior Affairs declaring Narcotic drugs a headache and main financial supports of the insurgents, insisting on fighting and uprooting it from the country.

Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesman Sediq Sediqee said, “Narcotics and its trafficking is one of the biggest headaches for Afghan and for our homeland, we should fight against it since the insurgents are using it as main financial resources, Department of counter Narcotics in Ministry of Interior Affairs will be cooperative with other related departments on uprooting the Narcotics.”

Cultivation and trafficking of Narcotic drugs is one of the major problems which underestimates the security and stability of the country, experts believed that implementation of National Action Plan on decreasing cultivation of Narcotics will improve security condition and uproots corruption and strengthen sovereignty of law within the country.

Reported by: Yusuf Yasa