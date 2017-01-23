Gailani Funeral: CEO Assures HPC to Continue Work

Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah at the funeral ceremony of former chairman of High Peace Council (HPC) has assured that the commission will not stop working and continues its activities.

Ex-chairman of High Peace Council, Per Syed Ahmad Gailani’s funeral prayers were offered at the presidential palace on Monday morning and was buried in Sorkh Rood district of Nangarhar province.

“I assure that the Afghan people will follow the direction and goals of Gailani and the peace commission will continue its work,” CEO, Abdullah Abdullah said.

CEO has also praised Gailani’s achievements and his key role in the recent developments of the country.

Governor of Nangarhar province, Muhammad Gulab Mangal has also considered the loss of Gailani a big loss for Afghan people and urged his followers to work for peace and continue their efforts.

Chairman of HPC, Sayed Ahmad Gailani passed away in a Kabul hospital on Saturday after a short illness.

Gailani was born in 1932 and was the leader (Pir) of the Qadiriyyah Sufi order in Afghanistan, and the founder of the National Islamic Front of Afghanistan (Mahaz-i-Milli Islami ye Afghanistan), a party that was associated with the Mujahideen who led the war against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

Gailani’s family are descended from Abdul-Qadir Gailani, the founder of the Qadiriyyah. His father, Sayed Hassan Gailani, was born in Baghdad before moving to Afghanistan in 1905 in order to establish the Qadiriyyah order in the country.

He studied at Abu Hanifa College in Kabul, before graduating at the Faculty of Theology of Kabul University in 1960.

In 1952, he reinforced his family’s close ties to the Afghan royal family by marrying Adela, a granddaughter of Amir Habibullah.

Prior to the war, Gailani invested more time in his business career than in the leadership of his Sufi tariqah, often travelling to France and England. Through his connection with the monarchy, he was able to obtain the Peugeot dealership in Kabul.