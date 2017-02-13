Home / Breaking News / France Pledges 61 Million Euros in Aid for Afghanistan

France Pledges 61 Million Euros in Aid for Afghanistan

5 hours ago

MALIYA 13-2-2017-PASHTOO-SOT.mpg_snapshot_00.06_[2017.02.13_16.28.39]The French government announced 61 million Euros in aid for Afghanistan, the ministry of finance said.

The finance minister and French ambassador to Kabul have signed the contract of 65,5 million Euros aid to Afghanistan.

Eklil Hakimi, finance minister says the aid will be spend on agriculture, power, health and education sectors in Kabul and Kapisa.

“20,5 million of the aid allocated to power sector, 25,4 million to agriculture, 9,7 million to health and the remaining will be spend on education sector,” said Ekilil Hakemi, finance minister.

Hakemi also added that they will also consider the economic growth of local residence in spending this aid.

