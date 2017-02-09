Findings Show Taliban Leader, Hebatullah Akhund Zada Has Symbolic Role in Group

The recent findings by United Kingdom Services Institute indicate that Mullah Hebatullah Akhund Zada, Taliban leader has a symbolic role in the group and the real power is in the hands of others.

The Afghan government also says that Taliban splinter groups have joined the Daesh group, and some of these organizations have key roles in war and peace.

“Not only Pakistan, but also other countries use the Taliban group and each want [their] name on it and receive their interests,” said Atiqullah Amar Khail, political analyst.

The Afghan government confirms the Taliban’s deep fragmentation and says some of the Taliban members still plays effective role in peace.

“The Taliban group [is] divided after the death of Mullah Omar. They have not [had] a specific leader and there are a lot of differences among them,” said Jawid Faisal, spokesman of CEO.

The issue of Taliban joining to Daesh groups has reveals a challenging future for Afghanistan, but only time will tell.