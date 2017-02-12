FEFA Calls on Gov’t to Take Practical Steps for Electoral System

The Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA) has called on government to take practical steps and measures for basic reforms in election system.

FEFA says the needed practical and technical measures have not been taken and there is not hope for holding the upcoming parliamentary and provincial council election in the next year.

“The election process is not a spoken issue and election is a big operational system and needs resources. The political issues of the election must be solved at the earliest time,” said Yousuf Rashid, chairman of FEFA.

The electoral observing and monitoring institutions voiced concern over the security of the elections; emphasizing that the security of voters should be completely provide.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Interior said that works begin on operation scheme of election and great preparations have been taken for providing the security of the upcoming elections.

“Currently, works are underway on operation scheme of holding the elections and this scheme will be finalized and serious measures will be taken for the security of upcoming election that the people can easily go to the polling stations,” said Sidiq Sidiqi, spokesman of MoI.

The cost of next year’s election has been measured $ 110 million and the government has only $ 30 million of it, however, the International Community committed to pay the cost of Afghanistan elections.

Reported by Rafi Sidiqi