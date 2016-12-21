Father Beheads 7-Month-Old Child after Divorcing Wife

A 7-month-old child was beheaded by his father in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Tuesday, local officials said.

According to a statement released by the provincial governor’s office, the man named Amanullah has “mercilessly” killed his 7-month-old baby due to the family problems.

The man has killed his baby hours after divorcing his wife.

The individual who is a resident of Bati Kot district was arrested by police from Behsud district, where the incident happened.

Police said the culprit has confessed to the crime he committed.

Muhammad Gulab Mangal, the provincial governor of Nangarhar has ordered officials to refer the man to prosecution, calling for an open trial.