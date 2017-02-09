Executive Office Stresses on Presidential System

The Executive Office says that it does not endorse changes to federal and parliamentary system and emphasizes the importance of a Presidential System for Afghanistan.

The Executive Office emphasizes that efforts are underway to convene a Loya Jirga.

“We are not demanding a parliamentary or federal system. In the current situation, a presidential system is in interest of the country,” said Jawid Faisal, spokesman of the Executive Office.

The Executive Office also emphasized the importance of preventing a concentration of power in the political system. According to the officials in Executive Office, provincial governors do not have significant financial authority.

“We want decentralized system, [presently], the authority of governors in financial sectors [is] limited now,” Faisal added.

Two years have passed since the formation of the National Unity Government, but some of the articles of the political agreement have not implemented so far and this issue has caused tension within the current Administration.

Reported by Baes Hayat