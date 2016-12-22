Executive Office Expects Parliament to Approve Next Year’s Budget

Afghanistan Executive Office urges the lower house of parliament to not make the next year’s budget challenging and approve it.

“The government has never opposed against the decisions of parliament, we are expecting that the second draft budget of the next year to be approve by the lawmakers,” said Omid Maisam, deputy spokesman of CEO.

Some media outlets reported that the Supreme Court has shared its decision with president about the disqualified ministers and it may be one of reason for the rejection of the next year’s budget.

However, the Supreme Court has confirmed the decision of parliament about disqualifying cabinet ministers and emphasized that the rejection of next year’s budget has not relation with this issue.

“The Supreme Court approved what we expected. The rejection of budget has no link with this issue,” said Akbar Istanikzai, representative of Logar.

Meanwhile, analysts also demand lawmakers to not make the next year’s budget political.

“We do not expect the parliament to politically act against this issue,” said Nasrullah Istanikzai, teacher at university.

Earlier, Parliament members have warned to not approve the next year’s budget till the introduction of new ministers.

Reported by Ali Asghari