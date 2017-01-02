Efforts Underway to Remove Afghanistan’s Name from European Union Blacklist

Officials at Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said efforts are underway to remove Afghanistan’s name from the European Union Blacklist, necessary measurements were taken to have the permission for the Afghanistan airplanes to have flights to European countries by coming next year.

Afghanistan’s airliner companies were stopped from flying to European countries on 2010 due to none standard planes and lack of professional aviation staffs.

Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan Deputy Mohammad Qasim Wafayezada said, “We have met the requirement and conditions of the European Union countries to have flights in, negotiation is underway, all the documents were sent to European Union for further administrative process, soon one high ranking delegation from Afghanistan will visit Europe to have discussion over the issue.”

Based on the information, annually 83000 planes is using Afghanistan’s space, where Afghanistan gained 2 billion and 671 million Afghani in the year of 1395 indicating 15 percent of increase.

“We used to receive $500 per flight, we are planning to increase the fee up to $700 per flight, and negotiation is underway with the aviation companies.” Deputy of Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority Mohammad Qasim Wafayeezada said.

The major plans of the Afghanistan Civil aviation authority are to create two lines flight from west to east of Afghanistan, creating infrastructure installation of aviation in provinces, installing of 35 Radar machines, promotion of the Institute of Aviation to Academy, and raising the capacity of the staffs for this year.

Reported by: Lida Naizi