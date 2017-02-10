Efforts to Re-Activate Silo Factories Underway: MAIL

Officials at Ministry of Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said efforts are underway to re activate the silo factories in the country, insisting that negotiation are ongoing with the World Bank to receive $ 30 Million for activating.

Minister of Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock Assadullah Zameer said, “ We have assessed the reactivation of the Silo factories with the cooperation of World Bank, The WB officials has promised to provide $30 Million for the re activation of the Silo factories in the country.”

Meanwhile officials at Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) have criticized the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock for having no capability to reactive the Silo factories nor let the private sectors to do so.

Deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Baz Mohammad Afsar said, “ We are ready to invest on the sector but the law has been restricted, if the plat form for the cooperation is expanded then we will be able to work together with the Government to re activate Silo Factories in the country.”

Meanwhile Minister of the Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock Assadullah Zameer stated that the private sectors could invest at any part of the Agriculture section, cooperation is there to do joint efforts.

Economy experts said by activating of Silo factories in Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh, Baghlan, Kunduz thousands will be employed and the economy will be grown.

Silo bakery was built by Soviet Union in 1954 in Afghanistan, during the civil war in the country about 80 percent of the buildings were destroyed and most of the machines were broken.

Reported by: Aslam Hejaab