Dozens of Disabled Receive Bayat Foundation’s Winter Aid Package

A large number of disabled people have received the winter aid packages of the Bayat Foundation in Kabul.

The Bayat Foundation continued its mission dedicated to nourishing the people of Afghanistan through its annual Winter Aid program, which brings essential supplies such as food, blankets, winter clothing, coats, and space heaters to some of Afghanistan’s most vulnerable families.

During the distribution process of aids, the chairman of the Bayat Foundation, Engineer Ehsanullah Bayat has declared that assisting disabled people is at the top agenda of the foundation and this process will be continued in other seasons too.

Eng. Ehsanullah Bayat further added that this foundation is a symbol for those who are outside the country and are eager to assist the needy people in the country.

Praising Bayat Foundation’s assistance, the disabled individuals noted that they have benefited the foundation’s aids every year.

Bayat Foundation has been helping poor families in over Afghanistan for the past 13 years,a foundation which could cover more than a million citizens by providing food assistance.

Bayat Foundation has not only assisted foods for the needy families but has built dozens of schools, Hospitals, clinics in different provinces of Afghanistan.

The Bayat Foundation has established a number of initiatives to support families in need. Since the winter 2008-09, the Foundation initiated an annual program to provide Winter Aid packages consisting of items such as flour, oil, blankets, and clothing to needy families in Kabul, Faryab, Sar-e-pul, Balkh, Badakshan, Kundoz, Baglan, Ghazni, Khost, Nangarhar, Badghis, Zabul, Paktia, Heraat, Farah, Kapisa and Spin Boldak.