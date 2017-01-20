Donald J. Trump sworn as 45th president

Donald John Trump, first dismissed as a stuntman, then a nuisance, then a threat to the political order, took the oath of office Friday to become the 45th president of the United States, ushering in one of the most compelling administrations in history.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. administered the oath at noon, just minutes after Mike Pence, a former congressman and governor, became the vice president.

“THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES — THE WORK BEGINS!” Mr. Trump said in a Twitter post hours ahead of the swearing-in.

The crowd was smaller than 2009, when more than 1 million people turned out to watch the inauguration of the country’s first black president. And it was a decidedly Republican gathering, based on the reception it gave former presidents as they filed in for the ceremony, plus cheers for Mr. Trump’s children and their families.

Published by Washington times