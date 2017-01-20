Donald J. Trump Sworn As 45th President of United States

Donald John Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

During his Inaugural Address Trump said that he would fight for Americans with every breath in his body, and he would never, ever let his countrymen down.

“America will start winning again, winning like never before. We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams.”

At the same time while the inauguration ceremony was going on, there were protests against the new president across the country.

Trump thanked Obama and his wife, Michelle, for their handling of the transition and praised his defeated opponent, Hillary Clinton.

At age 70, Trump became the oldest and the wealthiest president sworn in for the first time in the United States of America.