Delegation Assigned to Investigate Killing of Afghan Diplomat

A delegation from the Afghan embassy in Islamabad has been assigned to investigate and follow-up the killing of a diplomat in Karachi city of Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistani authorities, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement.

On Monday afternoon, a security guard at Afghanistan’s consulate general in Karachi city of Pakistan gunned down Mohammad Zaki Abdu, 3rd Secretary of the said consulate.

The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal said that the incident seems to be a personal enmity.

The firing “was carried out by an Afghan guard inside the compound resulting in fatality on one of our diplomats. It seems to be a personal dispute related criminal act,” Zakhilwal wrote about an hour after the incident in a Facebook post.

Reportedly the assailant guard has been arrested by the police forces.