Days of Interventions in Foreign Countries Are Over: Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May who was speaking with the U.S. Republicans on Thursday said that the days of protracted military interventions in foreign countries were over, adding the Britain and the U.S. should never again try to “remake the world in their own image”.

But she urged the U.S. not to abandon its leadership role in the world, saying the two nations have a responsibility to lead. “Because when others step up as we step back, it is bad for America, for Britain and the world.”

She emphasized that the two countries must stand strong together to defend Western values and ideas on the world stage, but not at all costs.

“This cannot mean a return to the failed policies of the past. But nor can we afford to stand idly by when the threat is real and when it is in our own interests to intervene,” she said.

The British Prime Minister also called on the new U.S. administration not to abandon the Iran nuclear deal, to defend Russia’s neighboring states and to support international institutions such as NATO.

These comments come as the U.S. and the UK have jointly let the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The two countries jointly fought in Afghanistan, but they formally ended their Afghan combat mission in the year 2014. Currently a limited number of their troops are helping the Afghan forces through a new train, assist and advise mission under the name of the Resolute Support (RS).

Reported by: Ali Asghari