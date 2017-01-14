Daesh Militants Set Fire to 60 Houses in Nangarhar

Breaking News
daesh4Daesh militants on Friday set fire to at least 60 civilian houses in Kot district of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, local officials said.

Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor’s spokesman, said that the burned residential houses were located in Baba Ghondi and Barsi Pai area of Kot district, where Daesh loyalists have a huge presence.

According to the official, the houses had been unoccupied at the time as the residents had fled the area before the attack and therefore there was no report on loss of life.

The hardliner militant group has not made any comments on the report yet.

