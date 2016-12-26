Commander Zardad Ready to Respond to Any Individual’s Claims

Faryadi Sarwar Zardad one of the Hezb-i- Islami commanders known as Zardad stating that if someone claims that I have committed mistreatment, cruelty behavior against any individuals i m ready to respond it in the court.

Mr. Faryadi was convicted 20 years of jail due to mistreatment, human rights violation in 1990 in Afghanistan, he is saying the allegation were made against me is wrong, now he is in Kabul shows readiness to any claims.

He said, “I ready to respond to any claims of the individuals if I had committed crimes, mistreatment against them.”

If anyone has traveled through Kabul-Jalalabad highway he/she can easily remind of Sorubi checkpoint and Zardad Dog.

“I was accused to have Abdullah Shah as one of my commanders known as (Human Dog) but it was all the allegation, the Government of Afghanistan can launch investigation to recognize Abdullah Shah and his family members, whose commander he was, and who he was working for? He is the resident of Paghman district of Kabul province, this should be clear why anyone has accused me having him as my commander, during the interview with BBC Abdullah Shah said Zardad was enemy, I even do not know him, and this is not true he was my commander, nobody can turn human beings into dog.

In that period of time there was no legal Government, every individual commanders in order to blackmail each other was carrying out some of kind of violation against each other, Mr. Faryadi and his militia were controlling Kabul-Jalalabad road for 3 years from 1994 up 1997 where they had committed robbery, tortures, abduction and killing of civilians, Britain Government convicted him for 20 years of jail for doing crimes against Human beings.

Zardad was born circa 1963, he is Pashtun and a former Mujahideen leader who fought during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. He ran a Sarobi checkpoint, blocking the major route heading from Jalalabad into Kabul.

Reported by Yusuf Yasa