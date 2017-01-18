CEO Urges Supreme Court to Announce Final Decision on Disqualified Ministers

Chief Executive Office (CEO) has called the Supreme Court to announce the final decision over the 7 disqualified Ministers, amid they are still working as Ministers.

Chief Executive Office Deputy Spokesman Jawid Faisal said, “it’s very important that the decision is taken on the determined time, and the issue should end, all the Ministers are working and regularly performing their duties.”

7 Ministers of the cabinet of Afghanistan were dismissed due to failing to spend the development budgets by 70 percent after the members at the lower house of the parliament decided.

Meanwhile chairman of the accessing information Sayed Ikram Afzali has criticized the Supreme Court for concealing of the information.

He said, “The Supreme Court should open its door to all people especially media, we are concerned they neither respond to anyone nor announce the final decision over the disqualified Ministers.”

A question rose that why does the Supreme Court neither announce the final decision over the 7 Ministers nor respond to anyone.

Chief Executive of Nai Support Open Media in Afghanistan Mujeeb Khalvatgar said, “This indicates the division of responsibility among the teams in Government of Afghanistan, hiding and concealing information enormously impact over the Government system,”

Chairman of the Afghanistan Lawyers Union AbdulGhayur Ghayur said, “Supreme Court Officials never decides without President View, neither it can stand against Afghanistan parliament.”

Wolesi Jirga members disqualified 7 Ministers over failing to spend 70 percent of the allocated development budgets some weeks ago, after the decision the Government called injustice demanded the Afghanistan Supreme Court to announce the final decision over the disqualified Ministers, it seems that Supreme Court has yet to announce the decision.

