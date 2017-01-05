CEO Stresses on Parliamentary System in Afghanistan

Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Abdullah has criticized obstacles for holding a Loya Jirga, saying he is supporting a parliamentary system in Afghanistan.

Abdullah says brining amendment in the constitution is the main clauses of the political agreement which no decision has been made regarding it.

He emphasized that the constitutions has always been violated by the government officials.

“Based on the political agreement, the constitution is based on the Loya Jirga,” said CEO.

In the meantime, President Ghani insists on prevention of interfering judicial institutions.

“Prevention of government intervention on judicial affairs in the demands of the constitution,” said President Ghani.

National Council accepts the violation of law and apologizes from the people.

Previously, the Freedom House has written in its research that all articles of the constitutions have been violated accept the 21st article.