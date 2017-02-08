Burning of 86 Shops in Kabul Causes 3 Billion Afghani in Financial Damages

On Tuesday evening, a market fire in the Quaye Markaz area of Kabul City, destroyed eighty-six shops and caused 3 billion Afghani in financial damages.

Shopkeepers affected by the blaze demanded that the Government provide financial support.

Shopkeeper Ehsanullah said, “As you all see I have lost all my business, I demand the Government to provide me some financial supports. “[A] loan” to re-begin my business.”

Sayed Abdul Qadir, the market’s representative said, “Eighty-six shops were burned due to the fire, and [the shopkeepers suffered] about 3 billion Afghani [in damages].”

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Spokesman Seiam Pesarlai said, “[A] gas cylinder caused the fire at the whole market, people couldn’t extinguish the fire, [and the] Government should provide the shopkeepers short and long-term loans supports.”

Economy experts insisted on the implementation of an insurance law in the country.

Economy expert Zaiulhaq Zai said, “[The] Government should provide loans for the affected shopkeepers.”

This is not the first market that has caught fire in Kabul within the past several years.

Reported by: Aslam Hejaab