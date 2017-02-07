Bombing Outside Afghan Supreme Court in Kabul Kills, Wounds Dozens

At least 19 people killed and 41 others wounded in a suicide blast in front of the Afghan Supreme Court on Tuesday, at 3:50 PM.

The suicide bomber approached on foot, detonating a vest rigged with explosives near a side door to the building used by employees leaving work at the end of the day.

No groups claimed responsibility behind the incident, including Taliban and Daesh groups.

President Ghani condemned the attack as a “crime against humanity and an unforgivable act.”

NATO also condemned the attack in a statement.

“Anyone who seeks to destabilize the pillars of a functioning government are enemies of Afghanistan,” Italian army Lt. Gen. Rosario Castellano, deputy commander of the NATO mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

The Supreme Court was the target of a bomb in June, 2013, when a suicide bomber drove an explosives-packed car into a bus carrying court employees, including judges.