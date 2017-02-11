Bombing Hits Lashkar Gah City of Helmand

High casualties were feared as a heavy explosion rocked Lashkar Gah city of Helmand on Saturday.

The explosion took place at around 02:15 local time close to Kabul Bank facilities in Lashkar Gah city.

A security source told Ariana News that at least 14 people were killed and 28 others wounded in the incident.

However, provincial governor spokesman Omar Zwak said, the explosion occurred after a suicide attacker detonated a vehicle laden with explosives, but he did not provide the exact number of casualties.