Blast Targets Afghan MP in Kabul

A heavy explosion targeted a member of Afghan parliament vehicle in the west of the capital Kabul on Wednesday, injuring four people including two civilians.

The blast took place around 9:15 a.m. local time near Al Azhar mosque in police district 6th of Kabul city. Apparently it has targeted Fakoor Behishti a member of Afghan parliament representing Bamyan province.

Ariana News correspondent Aslam Hijab who is at the site of the explosion said,” the explosion was as a result of IEDs placed under a bridge and it has wounded four people including two civilians and two bodyguards of the lawmaker”.

Currently, the area is cordoned off by the security forces.

Security officials yet to make a comment about the type and causalities of the explosion.