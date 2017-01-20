Bayat Foundation Launched Winter Season Assistance

Bayat Foundation has launched its winter season assistance for the destitute residents of the Kabul the capital city of Afghanistan, Chairman of Bayat Foundation Eng, Ehsanollah Bayat said the winter aids will be distributed to the needy families here in Kabul, the aids includes foods, winter clothes, and nutrition food for the children.

Bayat Foundation Chairman Eng, Ehsanollah Bayat said, “We are pleased to serve our dearest in winter season, simultaneously our aids are being distributed some provinces of Afghanistan, and we will continue to provide help and assistance for the needy families.”

Kabul resident Mohammad Ibrahim said, “ Bayat Foundation has been helping all the migrants and returnees since 2003 in all seasons of the year, we do appreciate it.”

“We received Bayat Foundation winter assistance today, we thank Bayat Foundation for taking care of us.” Resident of Kabul Abdul Sabor said.

Meanwhile Chairman of Bayat Foundation Eng, Ehsanollah Bayat demanded other wealthy countrymen to provide supports and help for the needy families.

He said, “ our aids will resolve only two months of the needy families, we demand the Afghans inside and outside to provide help and supports for the poor families in winter season.”

Despite of distribution foods, clothing , and nutrition food for the children, Bayat Foundation has been active on building schools, Hospitals, bridges, clinics, and mosques in Afghanistan.

Bayat Foundation is one of the leading charitable organizations in Afghanistan, assisting destitute families throughout the country.