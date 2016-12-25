Ariananews Finds Afghan Forces Have 30% Control in Four Strategic Provinces

Ariananews findings show that Afghan security forces have 30 percent control in four strategic provinces of the country.

Local sources say Afghan security forces have eight percent control in Urozgan province, less than forty percent in Helmand province, more than thirty percent in Kunduz province and most parts of the Baghlan province is under the Taliban’s control.

“The Taliban group has a widespread presence in most parts of the Helmand province and maybe 60 to 70 percent of this province is in hands of Taliban,” said Bashir Ahmad Shaker, member of Helmand provincial council.

Most parts of the Gezab village of Deharood district of Urozgan province are under Taliban’s control and Afghan forces are just have the control of their bases and buildings not more than that.

“Nearly 5 to 8 percent of the Afghan government is in Urozgan but the main problem is the neglect and failure of local authorities,” said Senator Haji Amanullah Azimi.

The Kunduz province once again collapsed into Taliban and the Khan Abad and Emam Saheb districts are under heavy clashes between security forces and insurgent groups.

Beside Kunduz, the Baghlan province is also not safe from the presence of terrorist groups. Four months passed since the fall of Dahane Ghori district of Baghlan to Taliban’s hands.

Reported by Ahmad Farshad Saleh