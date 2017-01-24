Ariana Airline Aviation Company to Purchase 3 Planes Worth $ 50 Million

Officials at Afghanistan Ariana Airline Aviation Company are willing to purchase 3 planes worth $ 50 million in the near future, amid the requisition and draft were shared with partners and with Ministry of Finance.

Chairman of the Ariana Airline Aviation Company Daud Sharifi said, “We have presented our draft and documents to purchase 3 new planes with our partners, and the aim of the purchasing is to provide good services and compete among the other aviation companies.”

Ariana airliner Aviation Company partner Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) welcomed the decision saying it will improve business.

Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority Spokesman Qasim Rahimi said, “The aim is to raise the capacity of Ariana Airline Aviation Company for launching competition among other aviation companies as one of the Governmental enterprises in the long term.”

Meanwhile officials at Ministry of Finance confirmed the draft on purchasing 3 planes by Ariana Airline Aviation Company received.

Ministry of Finance Spokesman Ajmal Hameed Abdul Rahimzai said, “We have received the draft plan and we support the Ariana Airline Aviation Company to provide better services.”

Based on the information Ariana Airline Aviation Company has 4 planes at the current condition and willing to purchase 3 more planes in the future.

Ariana Afghan Airlines Co. Ltd. also known as Ariana is the largest airline of Afghanistan and serves as the country’s national carrier, it was Founded in 1955 Ariana is the oldest airline of Afghanistan, the company has its main base at Kabul International Airport from where it operates the carrier is headquartered in Shāre Naw, Kabul and it is wholly owned by the Afghan government.

Reported by: Nawid Bahar