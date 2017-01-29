Anti-Corruption Justice Center Building Inaugurated in Kabul

During a gathering the Anti-Corruption Justice Center building was inaugurated in Kabul, amid the United Kingdom Ambassador to Afghanistan Dominic Jeremy insisted on eradication of corruption said I will be watching very closely doing everything that I can do to support Afghanistan on the aspect.

He said, “ I care about corruption in Afghanistan because it takes the resources away from the people of Afghanistan to whom the resources has been given by the taxes paid in this country by the support of Internationals, and we demand as United Kingdom that the money we have pledged to this country is used honestly and bring real changes and supports to the Afghan people, we need to see actions against corruption at all levels, that’s why United Kingdom has particularly supported the National Unity Government drive to establish the anti corruption justice center, because I believe this the best opportunity that Afghanistan has to spare ahead wide efforts end impunity and stop corruption, as you all build on your initial successes the anti corruption center to hold the high level of officials accountable, I will be watching very closely doing everything that I can and United Kingdom do.”

Meanwhile the NATO Resolute Support Mission Representative Robert K. said, “We often talk about the enemies of Afghanistan about Taliban and Haqqani Network and others, but have no doubt corruption is the enemy of Afghanistan, it kills from inside out, corruption is why police and soldiers walk away from check points, and corruption stops your Government in bringing millions of dollars in proper tax revenue collection.”

Meanwhile officials in Ministry of Interior Affairs have also declared that corruption caused the war to be continued and corrupted figures took the life of Afghans as hostage.

Ministry of Interior Affairs criminal chief Abdul Ghafar Sayedzada said, “Corrupted figures have taken the life of Afghans as hostage, if we could overcome this that means we will win the war.”

“Corruption the main problems for Afghanistan, without cooperation of the civil society, International community the corruption level don’t decrease in the country.” Deputy of Supreme Court Abdul Qadir Adalakha said.

Earlier United Nation Organizations have also declared that fighting corruption will take times in Afghanistan.

