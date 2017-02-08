Analysts Stress on US, Russia Honest Cooperation in Fight Against Terrorism

A number of Afghan political analysts have stressed on honest cooperation of US and Russia in fight against terrorism; citing with the honest cooperation this phenomenon would be easily wipe out from Afghanistan.

The analysts have declared that beside Afghanistan, the terrorist groups are a threat to Russia and this country is attempting to take practical measures against them.

“Russia attempts for its national interests to reduce terrorism in Afghanistan; so the country is trying to have joint cooperation with the United States in fight against this phenomenon,” said Atiquallah Amar Khail, military analyst.

Analysts noted that if the powerful countries ignore Afghanistan’s situation, the terrorist activities will be expand more in the region and the world.

“We believe that if the United States and Russia have honest cooperation in fight against terrorism, this phenomenon will completely eliminate from Afghanistan, not only from our country but also from the region and the world,” said Moeen Marastyall, political analyst.

This comes as it is scheduled that a meeting on Afghanistan will be held between India, Pakistan, China and Iran in Moscow.

Reported by Rafi Sidiqi