AGO Un-lists 1500 Barred-Blacklisted Individuals

Officials at Attorney General Office (AGO) have removed 1500 individuals who were unnecessarily blacklisted and barred from the country by the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Da Afghanistan Bank, Ministry of Finance and Attorney General, the findings of the Supreme Court indicates they were unnecessarily blacklisted.

Attorney General Spokesman Jamshid Rasouli said, “More than 1500 persons who were blacklisted and banned unnecessarily in the past years by the above mentioned Governmental institutions, were removed from the list.”

Attorney General Office, Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Da Afghanistan Bank were the Governmental institutions who illegally blacklisted the individuals, no information leaked about the 1500 person’s backgrounds yet.

Officials at Afghanistan Supreme Court insisted that efforts intentions are underway to remove some other persons who were unnecessarily blacklisted.

“There were some whom were unnecessarily blacklisted, but there are some who are blacklisted which a need and must.” Attorney General Spokesman Jamshid Rasouli said.

Officials at Afghanistan Attorney General Office warned that no Governmental department is allowed to blacklist or to barred any individuals from now on wards, earlier several Afghan officials from the previous Government who were accused of corruption were barred it’s not clear yet that whether they are removed from list or not.

Reported by: Bais Hayat