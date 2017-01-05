Afghanistan’s Pre-Condition is Acceptance of Constitution for Peace Talks

The second vice president says the government’s precondition is the acceptance of consitutions by the armed oppositions in Peace Talks.

Sarwar Danish, second vice president declared that respecting the constitution is the priority of the National Unity Government.

In the meantime, Afghanistan first lady calls on the regional countries and the world to not make Afghanistan as a battle ground for unhealthy competitions.

Specialized Institute of Peace created for supporting those institutions that work for providing peace.