Afghanistan still Confused About Trump’s Afghan Policy

In his first address as the 45th President of the U.S., Donald Trump said his administration would unite the “civilized world” against Islamic terrorism, but there still is no idea about his policy toward Afghanistan.

“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth.”

Despite of a phone call between Donald Trump and Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in early December, Afghan Presidential palace says that so far president-elect, Trump has not spoken about his Afghan policy.

“Generally, President Trump’s inaugural address focused on his policies for the U.S. administration. He did not spoke on the international issues where the America is involved including Afghanistan. Two weeks ago President Trump and President Ghani spoke by phone about joint threats, interests and benefits of the two countries including the terrorism and extremism, Sayed Zafar Hashimi Deputy Spokesman of the President of Afghanistan said.

The U.S. forces in Afghanistan are fighting against the terrorism and insurgency in Afghanistan during the last 16 years, but it seems Afghanistan is still in a critical condition that needs to be supported by the international community.

“Although, Mr. Trump’s policy is not obvious, but he is expected to eliminate extremist groups in the [Afghan] geography. As expected, he can bring a permanent peace in Afghanistan by defining a clear policy” university professor Faiz Mohammad Zaland said.

Selection of Donald Trump as the new President of the U.S. was very important for the people around the world including Afghans. After Trump won the Presidential election on November 8, Afghan President congratulated Trump on his victory and expressed hopes for further cooperation between the countries under Trump’s administration.

Reported by: Ali Asghari