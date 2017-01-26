Afghanistan Still Among Corrupted Countries in World: Cunningham

Deputy head of the European Union, George Cunningham says Afghanistan is still among the most corrupted countries in the world.

Cunningham declared that fighting against corruption has a slow process and can be a threat to international aids to Afghanistan.

“However, Afghanistan is still among the corrupted countries in the world, and much more needs to be done with your help. Progress is too slow and we need to see more of the big cases of corruption come to the court with people being sentenced. Only by firmly showing a zero tolerance against corruption can the widespread culture of corruption in the Afghan society begin to change and the people’s trust in governmental administration be restored,” EU deputy head, George Cunningham said.

Meanwhile, Afghan minister of economy calls corruption more dangerous than the insecurity; citing the corruption has caused most of the international aids squandered.

“Unfortunately, the international assistances have been squandered the corruption has not been eradicated from government administrations,” said Abdul Satar Murad, minister of economy.

The Integrity Watch has also accused the government of neglecting in fighting against corruption; saying the government has not institutionalized a serious solution for fighting against this phenomenon so far.

“We have complaints over courts, the general attorney, different parts of education department to public health every day, but the government does not have a system to be accountable for this complaints,” said Sayeed Akram Afzali, CEO Integrity Watch.

This comes as Afghanistan improved the most in 2016 as its score on the Transparency International index rose four points.