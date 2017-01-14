Afghanistan Speaks of Slowness for TAPI Project’s Implementation

Officials in the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) have expressed concerns over slow work on transmission of gas through TAPI pipeline project, saying few efforts made by the Turkmenistan officials in their territory to transmit the gas.

Project Management Office (PMO) Director at Ministry of Mines and Petroleum Zabiullah Sarwari said, “Gas transmission will start when there is pipeline, pipeline will be extended when there is place paved and ready a special area and mine has been specialized to TAPI project which it needs to be expanded.”

Members at the lower house of the parliament have declared TAPI project important and will improve the economy of Afghanistan.

Lawmaker Mohammad Hashim Farabi said, “TAPI is a National and regional project the following project measurements should practically be launched.”

“This is an important and National project, the officials must lanunch necessary measurements to take the practical steps.” MP Safiullah Muslim said.

TAPI project has about 2000 kilo meter length where the pipeline should lay in 700 kilo meter passing Herat, Farah and Kandahar provinces of Afghanistan.

The Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan India Pipeline (TAPI), also known as Trans-Afghanistan Pipeline, is a natural gas pipeline being developed by the Asian Development Bank.

The pipeline will transport Caspian Sea natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan into Pakistan and then to India, construction on the project started in Turkmenistan on 13 December 2015.

Reported by: Lida Naizi