Afghanistan Presents Four-Year Development Plan for ANSF

Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Haneef Atmar on Tuesday met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller and other high ranking officials at the allies Headquarters.

Afghan delegation has presented a four year development plan for the Afghan forces within the framework of the Resolute Support (RS) mission which is aimed to increase combat abilities of the Afghan forces.

We discussed “increasing the combat abilities of Afghanistan’s National Security Forces (ANSF) as a part of a four-year road-map. We discussed a peace reconciliation. We talked about political reforms in Afghanistan and focused on electoral reforms, corruption and economic development,” Mr. Atmar who was speaking with the reporters following the meeting at the NATO HQ said.

During his speech Afghan NSA said that he has seen enormous amount of support from the NATO, so he would leave to Afghanistan with a good impression.

At the same time, he added that Afghan forces had been fighting international terrorism on behalf of the whole world; therefore, they need US-led NATO air support in some key areas.

According to the office of the National Security Advisor of the President, the security plan, the anti-corruption proceedings by Afghan government and the Afghan peace deal with Hezb-i-Islami were backed by the NATO officials.

On Afghanistan relation with the new administration of the United States, Atmar said that Afghanistan should be considered as an important partner of the United States.

“We are pleased to see that President Trump administration is assuring the Afghan people that United States will be committed to the partnership. It is important for the two nations who are together to neutralize the national security threats not just for Afghanistan and the United State, but for the entire region.”

Meanwhile, he called Washington-Kabul partnership for common interests of the two nation in order to neutralize common threats.

This visit comes at a time when terrorist groups are trying to increase their operation across the country and experts believe that a counter-terrorism operation needed beyond Afghanistan to target the root of terrorism in the regional countries.

By: WARES NAYEL & HESAMUDDIN HESAM FEB. 8, 2017