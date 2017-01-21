Afghanistan Becomes Desert T20 Champion

Afghanistan National Cricket Team became the champion of the Desert T20 Challenge after defeating Ireland in the final match of the tournament.

The Afghan team trashed Ireland by 10 wickets to assert their position as kings of the Associate Nations.

The 2017 Desert T20 Challenge was an international T20 tournament that was held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 14 to 2 January 2017.

Eight teams were split into two pools of four teams, with Afghanistan, Ireland, Namibia and the United Arab Emirates in Group A and Netherlands, Scotland, Oman and Hong Kong in Group B.

The final match of the tournament was held hours after the Afghan team defeated Oman in the semi-final of the tournament on 20 January in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan and Ireland qualified from Group A and Scotland and Oman qualified from Group B for the final stage of the tournament. Afghanistan defeated Ireland in the final match and win the tournament.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam