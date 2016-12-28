Breaking News
Afghan Women Football Team Loses 5-1 to India

Written by: ariananews.af 1 hour ago

15731175_380793095603561_1583894139_nThe Afghan women’s football team lost their first match of 4th SAFF campaign against India at the Kanchenjunga Stadium on Tuesday.

The Indian women’s football team thrashed Afghanistan by a whopping 5-1 while Afghanistan could score its first ever goal against its rival.

In the first half of the game India scored 4-0 in its favor, but after the changeover it was not a one-way traffic anymore.

Afghan players tried hard to control the game in the second half until finally Farkhunda Muhtaj netted the first goal in the 87th minute of the game, but three minutes later India netted the final goal.

The Afghan Football Federation said that the Afghan women’s football team in their two previous games in 2012 and 2014 defeated against India by 0-11 and 0-12.

In their next game, Afghanistan team is set to meet Bangladesh in their must-win fixture on Thursday.

