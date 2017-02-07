Afghan, Russian Foreign Ministers Hold Joint Press Conference

Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Moscow.

Russia’s top diplomat called their meeting friendly, useful and constructive and emphasized on its continuity.

During his speech Lavrov said that Afghanistan have been a long friend and partner of Russia and the two countries have reaffirmed their commitment to build further cooperation in military, economic and other areas. He added that Russia will further provide assistance in terms of maintenance of equipments to Kabul.

Russia Foreign Minister also talked about Afghanistan’s national reconciliation process and emphasized that peace efforts needs to be intensified. He informed about another meeting on Afghan peace process in February where Iran, Pakistan, India, China and Afghanistan will take part and hoped all countries to send their high level representatives.

Lavrov said that Taliban is conducting negotiation from a position that is not acceptable to Afghanistan and urged that the group needs to be engaged in a constructive dialogue.

In his turn, the Afghan Foreign Minister thanked his Russian counterpart for the invitation and hospitality, adding that Kabul is seeking deeper technical and economic cooperation with Moscow.

Rabbani stated that we strongly believe that as two countries we have “many common interests, challenges, and opportunities for further cooperation”. He also emphasized that the two countries must work together now and for the generations to come to further grow the partnership between the two countries based on mutual respect and interest.

” We had extensive and fruitful discussions on all dimensions of our bilateral cooperation including Russia’s rule in helping bustle regional peace and stability,” Afghan Foreign Minister said.

He also said that Kabul and Moscow are concerned about terrorism challenges, radicalism, narcotic production, trafficking and criminality and stressed that both countries must work together in the region and beyond to address these common security threats.