Afghan Parliament Approves Budget For Fiscal Year 1396

The Lower House of Parliament on Monday approved the budget for fiscal year 1396 with majority of votes.

“Next fiscal year’s budget that includes 63% ordinary and 37% development budgets approved with the majority of votes,” said Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, chairman of the House of Representatives.

Members at the House of Representatives included next fiscal year’s budget in their agenda after complicated process and discussions.

A number of representatives at the lower House of Parliament said that next year’s budget has been less dedicated to education and health sections; additionally, not even one project has been considered for districts.

“Afghanistan’s budget is mostly related to security. Only 6% of next fiscal year’s budget has been allocated to education and 4% to health sector which are unacceptable,” said lawmaker Fawzia Kofi.

“1395 development budget was not spent in as expected; nevertheless, next year’s budget needs to be spent more carefully,” said Sadeqqi Nilli Zada, another member of the House.

Amir Khan Yar, head of parliament’s Financial and Budget Commission said that authorities have made further efforts to finalize the draft budget.

“With many challenges and efforts and based on requirements another $70 million added to the next year’s budget and the next year’s draft budget is 429 billion Afghanis,” Khan Yar noted.

The Afghan Parliament demands government to seriously control the spending process of next fiscal year’s budget.