Afghan Govt Seeks International Financial Supports to Hold Election

Officials at Presidential palace have stated that $ 30 million has been provided but in order to hold the parliamentary-district council Election in 2017, the Government seeks to have extra International community financial supports.

President Deputy Spokesman Shah Hussien Murtazawi said, “ Afghan Government commitment towards holding the parliamentary Elections worth $ 30 million, President rapidly announced its strong political will for holding the parliamentary Election, the previous Parliamentary Election mistakes shouldn’t be repeated, incase individuals trying to do corruption and fraud will be introduced to justice and judicial departments, the Election Commission members are tasked to share the Election calendar with the media civil society activists and the people.”

Meanwhile Election Transparency Watch Organization of Afghanistan chief Yusuf Rashid said, “ People have the rights to attend the Election process, the legitimacy of the Institutions should be guaranteed, people should determined their political destination, there are several barriers ahead of us insecurity, Logistical supplies, paving the way for gaining trusts.”

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has demanded the Election Commission to present the Election calendar for the parliamentary-district council Election as soon as possible.

Reformation of the Election system in the country has been one of the political agreements of the National Unity Government, but after lots of efforts failed the Government has introduced new Election Commissioners for both Independent Election Commission and Independent Election Complain Commission.

Reported by: Fawad Nasiri