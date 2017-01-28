Afghan Envoy Presence Vital in World Trade Organization: ACCI

Officials in Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) have urged that the presence of the Afghan envoy in the World Trade Organization is vital for the economy of Afghanistan, late introduction of the representative will deprived Afghanistan accessing lots of business opportunities and could challenge Afghanistan business system.

After years of efforts launched by the Afghan officials to gain the membership of the World Trade Organization led into success and became the members of the (WTO) now talks over choosing an Afghan as envoy to the World Trade Organization are underway and yet the officials to pick one.

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry International Affairs Chief Azarakhsh Hafizi said, “Taking the advantages of the World Trade Organization is very complicated one, and one of the tasks is the growing the gross domestic product (GDP) we should use all our potentials and capacities to take part in boosting trades, having Afghan representatives in World Trade Organization is vital for Afghanistan economy.”

Meanwhile officials in Ministry of Commerce and Industry have stated that soon an Afghan representative will be introduced to World Trade Organization on behalf of the Afghan Government.

“We will introduce an Afghan representative to World Trade Organization in the near future, and will represent Afghanistan as permanent representative in World Trade Organization.” Ministry of Commerce and Industry spokesman Musafer Qoqandi said.

Based on the information in Ministry of commerce a delegation is in Geneva to negotiate how to take the advantages of the World Trade Organization and provide more facilities for Afghanistan economy.

Reported by: Lida Naizi